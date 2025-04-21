Kazakhstan, Türkiye agree to expand interparliamentary cooperation

In Ankara, the Kazakh deputies met the leadership of the Turkish Parliament to discuss strategic cooperation and development of interparliamentary ties between the two countries.

Yerlan Koshanov congratulated Numan Kurtulmuş on the 105th anniversary of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the National Sovereignty Day.

Koshanov said that in the past 100 years, Türkiye has achieved significant progress in all spheres, highlighting effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye based on strong friendship and common historical roots.

“Our countries have always enjoyed special, warm relations. This close connection begins with the interaction of our presidents. Mutual respect, true friendship between our presidents is an example of communication between the leaders. Each of their personal meetings gives a powerful impetus to the bilateral cooperation. We have the same friendly relations at the parliamentary level. Our main task is to legislatively ensure the implementation of the agreements of our presidents,” Koshanov said.

Photo credit: The press service of the Majilis

The meeting focused on the prospects for interparliamentary cooperation. The sides agreed to enhance interaction in law-making activity.

“Our deputies actively interact with each other and exchange experience. Being the representatives of our peoples, we pave the way for closer rapprochement between the two countries. This is the mission of parliamentary diplomacy. Our goal is to further strengthen the inter-parliamentary partnership with Türkiye,” he added.

Photo credit: The press service of the Majilis

The parties highlighted the importance of coordination of activity at multilateral platforms, giving special attention to the work within the TurkPA. This year, Kazakhstan is set to assume the chairmanship in the Organization. The session of the TurkPA is slated for June 11-12 in Astana. Numan Kurtulmuş stated Turkish side’s readiness to participate in the upcoming event.

In his speech, Numan Kurtulmuş noted that the Kazakh-Turkish partnership sees dynamic development in all areas.

“Last year I visited your country for an official visit. At a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and in conversation with you, we discussed the issues related to further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries. We continue this important dialogue today,” he said.

Speaking on inter-party ties, both sides emphasized their role in the development of relations between the countries and expressed readiness to enhance the contacts.

The deputies also discussed partnership in trade-economic, agricultural and military-technical spheres, with particular attention given to deepening the cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: The press service of the Majilis

During the visit, the members of the Kazakh delegation paid tribute to the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by participating in a ceremony of laying flowers at the Anitkabir Memorial Complex. The Speaker of the Majilis left a comment in the book of honored guests and visited the War of Independence Museum, as well as the National Presidential Library.