SpaceX’s record $1.77tn IPO could make Musk world’s first trillionaire

Elon Musk’s aerospace company plans to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 per share, aiming to raise about $75 billion. The company is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 12.

If successful, the IPO would make SpaceX the world’s seventh most valuable company, with market capitalization surpassing Tesla and Meta.

Musk, who owns about 42% of SpaceX, could become the world’s first trillionaire following the public listing. Despite the IPO, he is expected to retain control of the company through a dual-class share structure that grants him more than 82% of voting rights.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has become a global leader in space launches and satellite internet services via its Starlink network. The company is also expanding into artificial intelligence through its xAI division.

However, analysts say SpaceX remains unprofitable, reporting a net loss of $4.9 billion on $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, followed by a $4.3 billion loss in the first quarter of 2026. According to them, investors are betting on the company’s future growth potential in space technology, satellite communications, and AI rather than on its current earnings.

The highly anticipated listing is expected to be one of the biggest tests yet of investor confidence in Musk’s long-term vision.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Musk’s SpaceX IPO could make SpaceX one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.