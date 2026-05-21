Musk’s SpaceX rockets toward record-breaking IPO

According to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SPCX.”

The IPO could begin as early as next month and would make SpaceX one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies. It would also mark the second company in Elon Musk’s business empire to surpass a $1 trillion market valuation after Tesla.

A successful offering could also put Musk on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, further cementing his status as the richest person globally.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has grown into the world’s largest space company, driven largely by its Starlink satellite internet network. The company reported $18.67 billion in revenue last year.

The IPO filing offers the first detailed public look at the company’s finances and operations. SpaceX has built its reputation by developing reusable rockets capable of landing and flying again, while also pursuing long-term ambitions including Mars colonization and space-based AI data centers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SpaceX filed confidential IPO application.