SpaceX’s Direct to Cell service to be launched in Kazakhstan

According to Madiyev, the “KaR-Tel” LLP telecommunications operator (the Beeline trademark), along with SpaceX, currently work on implementing Direct-to-Cell service in Kazakhstan.

The work is carried out under the memorandum of understanding signed on November 6, 2025, between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, “KaR-Tel” LLP, and SpaceX at the C5+1 Summit.

At the end of 2025, pilot tests of this technology had been conducted in the country.

"To launch the service into commercial operation, coordination works with national security authorities on relevant issues are underway," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that new operators would enter Kazakhstan’s telecommunications market to develop telecommunications infrastructure and satellite internet services.