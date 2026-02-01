Satellite internet: New operators to enter Kazakhstan’s market

Those present focused on ensuring stable and high-quality internet across the country, including rural and remote areas.

One of the priorities is internet connection in rural areas. In partnership with Kazakhtelecom, more than 3,000 rural settlements are to be connected to high-speed internet.

Besides, a “last mile” internet connectivity subsidy project with the World Bank will cover up to 50% of capital costs for small and medium-sized operators.

Special attention was paid to the development of mobile internet. The country will see a gradual transition from 3G to 4G by 2027 and the expansion of 4G coverage to settlements with populations starting at 250 people.

In addition, they discussed plans to roll out 5G networks and reduce zones with no internet coverage.

In 2025, more than 300 rural settlements were connected via satellite internet.

In 2026, new operators are expected to enter the market, with the introduction of Direct-to-Cell technology, enabling smartphones to connect directly to satellites.

Expanding connectivity for railways, tourist sites, and highways, construction of antenna-mast structures along national and regional roads and development of data centers and strengthening Kazakhstan’s digital transit potential were also on the agenda.

The meeting concluded with tasks to improve coordination between telecom operators and local authorities to ensure the timely implementation of all planned projects.

Earlier, Kazakhstan connected 504 rural settlements to satellite internet.