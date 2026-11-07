SpaceX targets historic catch of both ship and booster

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced the plan in a post on his X account, saying the company would attempt to recover both components of the launch system.

Musk said that if the attempt succeeds, it would mark the first time all parts of an orbital rocket have returned to Earth intact.

He described the achievement as a "critical breakthrough" in SpaceX's long-term ambition to make humanity a multiplanetary species.

SpaceX will attempt to catch both the Super Heavy booster and Starship on the upcoming flight. If both are successful, it will mark the first time that all parts of an orbital rocket return to Earth intact. This is the critical breakthrough needed to make life multiplanetary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tesla and SpaceX had formed special committees to discuss a potential merger.