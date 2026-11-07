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    SpaceX targets historic catch of both ship and booster

    10:15, 7 November 2026

    SpaceX plans to attempt to catch both its Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft during its upcoming test flight, marking a potential milestone in the development of fully reusable rockets, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    SpaceX targets historic catch of both ship and booster
    Photo source: @SpaceX/X

    Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced the plan in a post on his X account, saying the company would attempt to recover both components of the launch system.

    Musk said that if the attempt succeeds, it would mark the first time all parts of an orbital rocket have returned to Earth intact.

    He described the achievement as a "critical breakthrough" in SpaceX's long-term ambition to make humanity a multiplanetary species.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Tesla and SpaceX had formed special committees to discuss a potential merger. 

    SpaceX Space Elon Musk World News
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