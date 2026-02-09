SpaceX targets self-growing Moon city ahead of Mars

In a post on X, Musk said SpaceX has already redirected its efforts toward the Moon because a permanent lunar settlement could be built in less than 10 years. By comparison, he said, establishing a city on Mars would take more than 20 years.

Musk explained that the Moon offers major logistical advantages. Missions to Mars are only possible when Earth and Mars align roughly every 26 months, with travel taking about 6 months each way.

In contrast, launches to the Moon can take place every 10 days, with a flight time of about 2 days. This shorter and more frequent launch window allows SpaceX to test technologies and build infrastructure much faster.

According to Musk, the company’s long-term mission remains unchanged.

“The mission of SpaceX remains the same: extend consciousness and life as we know it to the stars,” noted Musk.

While the Moon has become the top priority, Musk said SpaceX has not abandoned its plans for Mars.

“That said, SpaceX will also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years, but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster,” noted SpaceX founder.

