SpaceX scrubs Starship flight test over technical problems

The launch had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas. However, a problem with ground systems forced the company to scrub the attempt, said SpaceX.

The 10th flight test is expected to target similar objectives as previous missions, including Starship's first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments geared towards returning the upper stage to the launch site for catch, it added.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively referred to as Starship, represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

