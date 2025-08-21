Bion-M launched from Baikonur to become powerful foundation for deep space flights — scientist

"Today's launch is a powerful foundation for the human movement into deep space," Chernyshyov said after the successful launch.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket took place at 8:13 p.m. Moscow time from Baikonur site No. 31 (Vostok launch complex). Bion-M is to spend 30 days in space and land on September 19 in the steppes of the Orenburg Region.

LAUNCH! Soyuz-2-1b launches Bion-M No.2 from site 31/6 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.



Overview by P. Katin:https://t.co/60sDQ8aht0 pic.twitter.com/sMg1lipw3Y — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) August 20, 2025

There are 75 mice on board the biosatellite, about 1,500 drosophila flies, cell cultures, plants (calendula, echinacea, fiscomistrella moss), samples of cereals, legumes and industrial crops. Fungi, lichens, cellular materials, and plant seeds grown from the seeds that flew into space on earlier research satellites were also sent into space.

The aim of the project is to study how living organisms survive flight in a high-latitude orbit, where the level of space radiation is one third higher than in the orbit of the International Space Station.

Photo credit: @SpaceIntel101 / X

