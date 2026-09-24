SpaceX, NASA target Oct. 1 for Crew-13 space station launch

According to NASA, the earliest launch opportunity is set for 11:10 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Over the coming days, teams will conduct final prelaunch activities and reviews to confirm that the crew, space station, SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are ready for liftoff.

If launched on October 1, Crew-13 is expected to reach the ISS in less than nine hours, with docking planned for around 8 p.m. at the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively. Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov will serve as mission specialists.

Targeting no earlier than Thursday, October 1 for Falcon 9’s launch of @NASA’s Crew-13 mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/l8scSzLHlg pic.twitter.com/ln3UwEg3H3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 22, 2026

After arriving at the space station, the four crew members will join Expedition 75. The crew is currently in quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and is scheduled to travel to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on September 26.

Earlier, it was reported that SpaceX achieved a new launch record after two Falcon 9 rockets lifted off from opposite coasts of the United States just 38 minutes apart.