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    SpaceX launches two Falcon 9 rockets just 38 minutes apart

    19:24, 16 August 2026

    SpaceX achieved a new launch record after two Falcon 9 rockets lifted off from opposite coasts of the United States just 38 minutes apart, WAM reported.

    SpaceX launches two Falcon 9 rockets just 38 minutes apart
    Photo source: WAM

    The rapid-fire launches took place on Saturday, with one Falcon 9 carrying eight Globalstar satellites from Florida and another launching the classified USSF-366 mission for the US Space Force from California.

    The first Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9.12 pm EDT on Saturday (6.42 am IST on Sunday). It carried eight satellites for Louisiana-based telecommunications company Globalstar into low Earth orbit.

    SpaceX said all eight satellites were successfully deployed, with the spacecraft separating over a stretch of about six minutes beginning roughly 56.5 minutes after liftoff.

    Just 38 minutes later, another Falcon 9 launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast of California. The rocket lifted off at 9.50 pm EDT (7.20 am IST on Sunday), carrying the classified USSF-366 mission for the US Space Force.

    Earlier, it was reported that Japan successfully launched the H3 Rocket carrying the Michibiki satellite.

    World News SpaceX Space exploration Space Internet Telecommunication Science USA Satellites
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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