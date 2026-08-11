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    Japan successfully launches H3 Rocket carrying Michibiki satellite

    12:05, 11 August 2026

    The No. 9 rocket was the first H3 unit carrying a practical-use satellite since a launch failure last December, JIJI Press reported.

    Japan successfully launches H3 Rocket carrying Michibiki satellite
    Photo credit: JIJI Press

    The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, successfully launched an H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki No. 7 positioning satellite from its Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday.

    The satellite reached its planned orbit about 30 minutes later.

    The No. 9 rocket was the first H3 unit carrying a practical-use satellite since a launch failure last December. Tuesday's success means that seven out of the nine H3 units have been successfully launched.

    "We made improvements with a determination not to fail again and were able to conduct a launch with enhanced reliability. As a result, we've achieved a good outcome," Makoto Arita, JAXA's H3 project manager, told a press conference after the launch.

    The Michibiki is Japan's version of GPS, complementing the U.S. GPS satellite network and enabling positioning with a precision of up to several centimeters. The Michibiki No. 1 satellite was launched in 2010.

    Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan launched its first remote sensing satellite.

    Japan Space Space exploration JIJI Press Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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