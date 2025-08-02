EN
    SpaceX launches international crew to ISS on Crew-11 mission

    15:26, 2 August 2025

     A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew-11 mission, Anadolu reported.

    SpaceX launches international crew to ISS on Crew-11 mission
    Photo credit: @SpaceX / X

    Lifting off at 11.43 am EDT (1643GMT), the rocket carried NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan’s Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

    The mission, originally scheduled for Thursday, was delayed due to inclement weather. Friday’s launch faced similar concerns but proceeded as planned.

    The crew docked with the ISS at 2:26 a.m. EDT (0626 GMT), according to space.com.

    The team will spend six months on board conducting science experiments ranging from stem cell research to plant biology.

    Earlier, in June, SpaceX launched 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

     

     

    SpaceX Space exploration World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
