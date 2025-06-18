EN
    SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit

    10:39, 18 June 2025

    SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on 16th June, further expanding its global broadband internet constellation, WAM reports.

    Photo credit: @SpaceX / X

    The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This mission marked the rocket booster’s third flight and was part of the Group 15-9 deployment.

    Just over eight minutes after launch, the satellites reached orbit, and final deployment occurred after a second stage burn nearly an hour into the mission. The flight also included a successful landing of the Falcon 9’s first stage on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

    World News SpaceX Space exploration
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
