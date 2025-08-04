SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites

In a statement, the company said that a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying the satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch was successful approximately 64 minutes after liftoff. This marks SpaceX's 96th Falcon 9 mission since the beginning of this year.

The statement added that the first stage of the rocket successfully returned to Earth approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, as planned, landing on a SpaceX floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the 21st flight of this particular booster rocket, known as the B-1080, and 15 of these missions were Starlink launches.

The Starlink project is the largest satellite constellation ever assembled, comprising over 8,000 satellites operating within a network covering most of the globe, providing high-speed internet service from any location where a Starlink receiver can be pointed toward the sky, with the exception of the polar regions.

Earlier, it was reported a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched on August 1 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew-11 mission.