SpaceX files confidential IPO application

If the company goes public, its valuation could exceed $1 trillion, making the offering one of the largest in stock market history.

According to available information, the IPO could take place in June. Following the filing, the company plans to hold meetings with potential investors.

It is expected that the company could raise at least $50 billion through the IPO.

Elon Musk, who owns a significant stake in SpaceX, could move closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire if the offering is successful.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elon Musk’s net worth had exceeded $500 billion.