Elon Musk becomes world’s first “half-trillionaire”

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires ranking, in the past 24 hours, Musk’s fortune grew by $8.3 billion (1.7%), driven by the ongoing rise in Tesla’s stock price.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison holds second place with a fortune of $350.7 billion (+$9 billion in a day). Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ranks third with $245.8 billion, though his wealth declined by $5.8 billion (-2.3%) in the same period. The top five also include Jeff Bezos ($233.5 billion) and Larry Page ($203.7 billion).

Among European billionaires, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault leads with $160.6 billion, while in Asia, Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani tops the list with $101.4 billion. The world’s wealthiest woman is France’s Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heir to the L'Oréal empire, whose fortune amounts to $89.7 billion.

The Forbes Real-Time Billionaires ranking is updated live: public holdings are recalculated every five minutes during market hours, while private company valuations are adjusted once a day.

