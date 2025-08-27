EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    SpaceX completes tenth Starship test launch, deploys simulated satellites

    08:50, 27 August 2025

    The US company SpaceX has completed its tenth test flight of a Starship prototype, which successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean despite sustaining damage to its tail section, TASS reports. 

    SpaceX completes tenth Starship test launch, deploys simulated satellites
    Photo credit: x.com / @SpaceX

    The previous three Starship test launches, in January, March, and May, had ended in failure. This latest mission marked a significant milestone: for the first time, SpaceX launched eight simulators of its Starlink communication satellites from the Starship cargo bay.

    As written before, U.S. private space company SpaceX called off the 10th flight test of its powerful Starship rocket on Sunday due to technical problems. The launch had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas. However, a problem with ground systems forced the company to scrub the attempt.

    Space SpaceX Satellites USA Science Technology
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All