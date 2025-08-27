SpaceX completes tenth Starship test launch, deploys simulated satellites

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/5sbSPBRJBP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025

The previous three Starship test launches, in January, March, and May, had ended in failure. This latest mission marked a significant milestone: for the first time, SpaceX launched eight simulators of its Starlink communication satellites from the Starship cargo bay.

As written before, U.S. private space company SpaceX called off the 10th flight test of its powerful Starship rocket on Sunday due to technical problems. The launch had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas. However, a problem with ground systems forced the company to scrub the attempt.