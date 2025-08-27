SpaceX completes tenth Starship test launch, deploys simulated satellites
The US company SpaceX has completed its tenth test flight of a Starship prototype, which successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean despite sustaining damage to its tail section, TASS reports.
Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/5sbSPBRJBP— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025
The previous three Starship test launches, in January, March, and May, had ended in failure. This latest mission marked a significant milestone: for the first time, SpaceX launched eight simulators of its Starlink communication satellites from the Starship cargo bay.
Liftoff of Starship! pic.twitter.com/d6d2hHgMa0— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2025
As written before, U.S. private space company SpaceX called off the 10th flight test of its powerful Starship rocket on Sunday due to technical problems. The launch had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas. However, a problem with ground systems forced the company to scrub the attempt.