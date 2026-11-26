On November 25, SpaceX said it would issue new Class A common shares for the program. Trump Accounts offer American families a tax-advantaged way to save for their children.

Musk has pledged to give every child in the U.S. one SpaceX share. SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell also pledged over 2 million of her own shares.

SpaceX has yet to say when it will distribute the shares. The company said it may need approval from government agencies and other parties.

According to the IRS, a federal pilot program offers a one-time $1,000 contribution to eligible accounts. Children who are U.S. citizens and were born from 2025 through 2028 may qualify. Parents or guardians must apply to receive the contribution.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX’s orbital data center plan. The company has permission to launch up to one million satellites.