Spa Classic 2026 kicks off in Belgium

On May 22–24, one of Europe’s most challenging and scenic racing circuits once again comes alive with legendary race cars from past eras, as the 14th edition of Spa Classic attracts thousands of classic motorsport enthusiasts.

Stretching over 7 kilometers, the circuit has turned into a true open-air museum, featuring some of the rarest and most iconic models from Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lola, Chevron, and many other manufacturers.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

Saturday’s program featured a packed schedule of races, including Group C Racing with legendary prototype cars from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as Classic Endurance Racing, Endurance Racing Legends, Sixties’ Endurance, Heritage Touring Cup, and the new GT3 Revival Series.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

Among the event’s most anticipated features are the night races, which have become a signature part of Spa Classic.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

Beyond the racing itself, visitors point to the event’s distinctive atmosphere, where the roar of classic engines, the smell of fuel, and the scenic beauty of the Belgian Ardennes create a unique experience for motorsport fans.

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