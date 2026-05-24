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    Spa Classic 2026 kicks off in Belgium

    13:14, 24 May 2026

    The renowned Spa Classic 2026 event is taking place this weekend at Belgium’s legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Spa Classic 2026 kicks off in Belgium
    Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

    On May 22–24, one of Europe’s most challenging and scenic racing circuits once again comes alive with legendary race cars from past eras, as the 14th edition of Spa Classic attracts thousands of classic motorsport enthusiasts.

    Stretching over 7 kilometers, the circuit has turned into a true open-air museum, featuring some of the rarest and most iconic models from Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lola, Chevron, and many other manufacturers.

    Spa Classic 2026 kicks off in Belgium
    Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

    Saturday’s program featured a packed schedule of races, including Group C Racing with legendary prototype cars from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as Classic Endurance Racing, Endurance Racing Legends, Sixties’ Endurance, Heritage Touring Cup, and the new GT3 Revival Series.

    Spa Classic 2026 kicks off in Belgium
    Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

    Among the event’s most anticipated features are the night races, which have become a signature part of Spa Classic.

    Spa Classic 2026 kicks off in Belgium
    Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov/Qazinform News Agency

    Beyond the racing itself, visitors point to the event’s distinctive atmosphere, where the roar of classic engines, the smell of fuel, and the scenic beauty of the Belgian Ardennes create a unique experience for motorsport fans.

    Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had led Al Nassr to their historic Saudi League triumph.

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    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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