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    Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to historic Saudi League triumph

    05:02, 22 May 2026

    Al Nassr FC clinched the Saudi Pro League title after defeating Damac FC 4-1 in the final, the 34th round of the season, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to historic Saudi League triumph
    Photo credit: Cristiano / Instagram

    The hosts started the match aggressively and dominated from the opening minutes. Sadio Mané scored the first goal in the 34th minute, finishing off a corner kick.

    After the break, Al Nassr doubled their lead when Kingsley Coman scored on an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Damac managed to pull one goal back from the penalty spot, but Al Nassr quickly regained control of the game. Ronaldo then scored from a free kick and added his second goal after a right-flank cross.

    The match ended in a 4-1 victory for Al Nassr, securing the club’s Saudi League title.

    The championship marks Ronaldo’s first official trophy since joining the Saudi team. In the season’s final game, the Portuguese forward scored two goals and one assist.

    Earlier in February, Ronaldo said he had no plans to leave Saudi Arabia.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Arsenal F.C. had been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.

    World News Sport Football Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi Arabia Middle East
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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