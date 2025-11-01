S&P upgrades Mongolia’s rating to ‘BB-’ with stable outlook

According to S&P, several key factors contributed to the upgrade:

Mongolia’s fiscal performance has strengthened significantly since 2022, supported by robust revenues from mining exports.

The combination of resilient economic growth and prudent debt management has led to a decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio.

Positive medium-term outlook, with steady economic expansion and a relatively low budget deficit projected over the next one to two years.

Consistent policy implementation is expected to remain stable despite recent domestic political developments.

The upgrade by S&P aligns with recent actions by other major rating agencies. On September 1, 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed Mongolia’s long-term issuer default rating at ‘B+’ with a Stable Outlook. Moody’s followed on October 16, raising its sovereign rating from ‘B2 Stable’ to ‘B1 Stable’, citing improved fiscal metrics and external resilience.

The improvement in Mongolia’s credit rating is expected to reduce external financing costs and interest rates, enhance the credit profiles of domestic banks, financial institutions, and corporates, and reinforce foreign investor confidence in the country’s economic outlook.

As reported previously, Mongolia has officially launched “Capacity Development on Sustainable Soil Management in the Global South” (SSC Soil), spearheaded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).