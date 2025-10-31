Mongolia joins FAO effort to improve soil mapping for farmland

Under the project, Mongolia will implement programs to improve soil mapping and laboratory capacity, localize best practices in sustainable farmland management, and strengthen regional cooperation. Mongolia becomes the fourth country in the world to implement this project, with the People’s Republic of China providing technical assistance for soil conservation.

The project will be jointly implemented by the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia (MoFALI), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and the United Nation's FAO. It marks the first initiative in Mongolia under the framework of the “South-South Cooperation” to enhance national capacity in soil management.

Jambaltsuren Tumur-Uya, State Secretary of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia, stated during the project’s launch and document handover ceremony, “Protecting soil is directly linked to food security. Soil conservation is an investment for future generations. Mongolia has more than 60 years of experience in crop farming, but soil degradation has emerged as a risk recently." He added, "Overgrazed and depleted pastures demonstrate the urgent need to introduce sustainable soil management practices. This project will advance Mongolia’s soil management to a new level.” This was a call by the state secretary for a joint effort to build a greener and more sustainable future.

The project will be implemented in Mongolia from 2025 to 2028 to promote sustainable agriculture through soil protection.

Earlier, it was reported Mongolia and the UNCCD Secretariat join efforts to promote the country ahead of COP17.