Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft blasts off to ISS from Baikonur Cosmodrome

A Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket propelled the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft toward the ISS carrying the long Mission 74 crew astronauts Roscosmos’ Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and NASA’s Christopher Williams.

The launch was streamed live on Roscosmos’ social networks at site 31 launch pad of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The rocket blasted off under a warm weather, with the temperature of +9 degrees Celsius.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

The rocket lifted off on time and successfully achieved separation. About ten minutes after liftoff, the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft separated the third stage and completed its ascent into orbit.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported a meeting of the State Commission, during which the crew members of Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft were approved, took place at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.