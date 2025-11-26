Crew members of Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft announced

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft commander) and Sergey Mikayev (flight engineer 1), as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams (flight engineer 2).

Roscosmos astronauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina, and NASA astronaut Anil Menon will make up the backup crew.

The meeting confirmed the full readiness of the carrier rocket, launch pad, and all services of Baikonur city for the upcoming launch. The approved crew members of long mission 74 to the ISS also indicated their preparedness.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft is set to lift off at 2:28 p.m. Astana time on November 27, 2025 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

It is worth noting that the rocket is decorated with drawings made by children suffering from oncological diseases. Children from 50 cities across Russia and 14 countries of the world contributed to the project by depicting their cosmic dreams. Over 50 of these children will also observe the launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the Proton-M rocket launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is set for December 15, 2025.