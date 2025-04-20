Soyuz MS-26 crew returns to Earth

The crew returned from the International Space Station on board of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft that landed in Kazakhstan. The cosmonauts and the astronaut were evacuated later from the return vehicle of the spacecraft.

The 73rd long-duration expedition started when the Soyuz MS-26 departed from the International Space Station (ISS). It consists of Roscosmos cosmonaut and sixth special TASS reporter at ISS Alexey Zubritsky, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.

Earlier it was reported that the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship had blasted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.