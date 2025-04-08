EN
    Carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome

    11:15, 8 April 2025

    The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship blasted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 am.,  Kazinform News Agency reports.

    rocket
    Photo credit: Screenshot from video

    It carries the crew of the 73rd long-duration expedition to the International Space Station (ISS). 

    rocket
    Screenshot from video

    The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov as well as NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.

    The cosmonauts onboard the rocket are reported feeling good. 

    Notably, today's launch from Baikonur is dated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    As written before, the Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft will launch from Baikonur to orbital outpost on April 8.

