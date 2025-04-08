Carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome

It carries the crew of the 73rd long-duration expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).

Screenshot from video

The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov as well as NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.

The cosmonauts onboard the rocket are reported feeling good.

Notably, today's launch from Baikonur is dated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

