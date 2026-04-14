Sowing dates determined for Kostanay region

Favorable crop growth largely depends on moisture accumulated during the autumn-winter and spring periods. According to Kazhydromet, the region has received an average of 150.9 mm of precipitation since last September, which is 9.5 mm above the long-term average of 141.4 mm.

The highest precipitation levels, ranging from 200 to 237 mm, were recorded in Fyodorovka, Denisovka, Kostanay, and Mailin districts, while the lowest levels were observed in Amangeldy district at 50–60 mm. In other areas, precipitation varied from 105 mm in Nauryzym district to 180.5 mm in Karabalyk district.

Meteorologists also forecast a warmer spring. In April, average air temperatures are expected to exceed the norm by 1°C (with a norm of +4.1 +8.7°C), and a similar trend is expected in May (norm of +13.3 +17.3°C).

At the same time, precipitation in April is forecast to be within the normal range (12–27 mm), while in May it is expected to be below average (norm of 16–41 mm).

Given these conditions, farmers are advised to take measures to preserve soil moisture, including timely moisture sealing and pre-sowing weed control.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.