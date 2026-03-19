Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons

According to National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the exports reached 8.9 million tons (in grain equivalent) from September 2025 to March 2026, increasing 1 million tons year on year.

An upward trend was observed across all key export destinations:

Shipments to Uzbekistan increased by 14%, from 6.6 million to 7.5 million tons. Exports to Kyrgyzstan surged 1.8-fold, growing from 194,000 to 354,000 tons. Volumes to Afghanistan rose 24%, from 1.1 million to 1.3 million tons, while deliveries to Turkmenistan jumped 1.5-fold, from 94,000 to 145,000 tons.

"The export growth reflects stable global demand for Kazakhstan-made grain products and the effectiveness of measures taken to develop export logistics. Efforts to expand the export potential of the agricultural sector continue," the Ministry of Agriculture stated in a press release.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan allocated over 250bn KZT to farmers for the 2026 sowing campaign.