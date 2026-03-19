Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons
Kazakhstan's exports of grain and flour are demonstrating a considerable growth, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.
According to National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the exports reached 8.9 million tons (in grain equivalent) from September 2025 to March 2026, increasing 1 million tons year on year.
An upward trend was observed across all key export destinations:
Shipments to Uzbekistan increased by 14%, from 6.6 million to 7.5 million tons. Exports to Kyrgyzstan surged 1.8-fold, growing from 194,000 to 354,000 tons. Volumes to Afghanistan rose 24%, from 1.1 million to 1.3 million tons, while deliveries to Turkmenistan jumped 1.5-fold, from 94,000 to 145,000 tons.
"The export growth reflects stable global demand for Kazakhstan-made grain products and the effectiveness of measures taken to develop export logistics. Efforts to expand the export potential of the agricultural sector continue," the Ministry of Agriculture stated in a press release.
As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan allocated over 250bn KZT to farmers for the 2026 sowing campaign.