South Korea’s Yoon not to attend impeachment ruling session on Friday: legal team

The Constitutional Court has said it will deliver its ruling on Yoon's impeachment over his short-lived martial law bid at 11 a.m. Friday.

The decision was made in consideration of public order and security concerns, as congestion is expected, the legal team said.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on charges of violating the Constitution and laws through his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

Yoon has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the declaration was meant as a warning to the main opposition party for what he described as its abuse of legislative power.

Under the Constitution, the consent of at least six justices is required to uphold an impeachment motion. There are currently eight justices on the bench.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean Constitutional Court will rule on Yoon’s impeachment on Friday.