    S. Korea's Constitutional Court to rule on Yoon's impeachment Friday

    10:14, 1 April 2025

    The Constitutional Court said it will deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his short-lived martial law bid at 11 a.m. Friday, Yonhap reports. 

    Yoon
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The verdict will be delivered from the court and live broadcasts will be allowed, along with attendance by the public, the court said in a notice to the press Tuesday.

    Rep. Jung Chung-rai of the main opposition Democratic Party was the first to share the time and date on his Facebook page, saying he had received notification from the court.

    Jung serves on the National Assembly's impeachment panel.

    As written before, tens of thousands of people staged rallies in central Seoul on Saturday, either demanding the ouster or reinstatement of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his short-lived martial law invocation in December.

     

    South Korea President Politics Courts Government Political parties
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
