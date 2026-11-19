The ruling, scheduled for a televised hearing at 4 p.m., concerns allegations that Kim was involved in a stock price manipulation scheme, accepted luxury gifts from the Unification Church and received free opinion poll results from a political power broker.

An appellate court previously sentenced Kim to four years in prison and fined her 50 million won (approximately US$37,500) after finding her guilty of stock price manipulation and corruption. However, she was acquitted of the charges related to opinion polls.

The Supreme Court had initially planned to issue its ruling in July but postponed the decision after a district court convicted former President Yoon of the same opinion poll-related offense and referred Kim’s case to the court’s full bench.

Earlier, Qazinform reported an appeals court would deliver a verdict in former South Korean President Yoon’s martial law case on January 26.