South Korea’s supreme court delays ruling in ex-first lady corruption trial

The hearing had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday following deliberations by Division 2 of the court. The new date was not immediately disclosed.

The trial centers on charges that Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was involved in a stock price manipulation scheme, accepted luxury gifts from the Unification Church and received free opinion poll results from a self-proclaimed power broker.

The full bench referral was likely caused by conflicting rulings from lower courts regarding the opinion polls, as Kim was acquitted while her husband was found partially guilty on the same charge.

In a separate case, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was also found guilty Wednesday on charges of receiving free opinion poll results from the power broker, Myung Tae-kyun, and having one of his supporters pay the cost.

Full bench referrals are typically decided when a ruling by a four-member panel of judges is deemed inappropriate or when there is a difference in opinion within the panel.

The hearing was already postponed once last week after a special counsel team that indicted Kim requested more time to submit additional opinions.

Earlier, it was reported that Kim Keon Hee had postponed her appearance before a special counsel team.