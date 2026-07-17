Ex-first lady of South Korea postpones questioning in presidential residence probe

Kim had been scheduled to undergo questioning by special counsel Kwon Chang-young's team on Sunday morning over alleged irregularities in the relocation of the presidential residence in 2022.

The session has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sources.

The wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol is suspected of using her influence to select interior design company 21 Gram to renovate the new presidential residence in Seoul's Yongsan Ward following its relocation from Cheong Wa Dae in 2022.

The special counsel team believes 21 Gram won the project despite being unqualified due to its past ties to the former first lady.

Incumbent President Lee Jae Myung has returned the presidential residence to Cheong Wa Dae, along with the presidential office that was relocated to the defense ministry compound under Yoon.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea's ex-first lady had been sentenced to 7 years in prison for taking gifts for job appointments.