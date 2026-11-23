He nominated career diplomat Lim Woong-soon as foreign minister, former senior political secretary Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister and former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in a five-post reshuffle.



The three would succeed Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and NIS Director Lee Jong-seok. Lim served as political minister at the embassy in Washington and has been Lee's deputy national security adviser for foreign affairs since June 2025. Hong is a three-term lawmaker and former Democratic Party floor leader, while Kang would become the first woman to head the NIS since its forerunner, the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, was founded in 1961.



The overhaul follows the failure of a hoped-for North Korea-U.S. summit on the sidelines of APEC and months of strain inside the team. In August, Cho publicly called Chung's North Korea engagement proposals "idealistic," and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised concerns about intelligence cooperation during a Sept. 18 meeting with Cho.

Earlier, it was reported that last week first lady Kim Hea Kyung had celebrated the Kimchi Day by visiting a kimchi fair.