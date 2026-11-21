Attending a ceremony in southern Seoul marking the seventh Kimchi Day, which falls on Sunday this year, the first lady visited a kimchi fair showcasing the country's award-winning cabbage and radish kimchi varieties.

She also visited a food competition featuring kimchi, where she sampled kimchi-based desserts, before taking part in a kimchi-making event.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Kim noted that Korean culture, including kimchi, has gained widespread popularity around the world, from Europe and Africa to the Americas.

"K-pop and K-culture are rapidly spreading across the world. That trend is important, and when it comes to kimchi and Korean food, people across the world will find it hard to give them up once they get used to them," Kim said. "I hope our K-culture that is expanding globally can captivate the taste buds of people around the world so that it can remain on their dining tables for years to come," she added.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Earlier, it was reported that, according to a new study, while kimchi was gaining worldwide recognition, domestic consumption in South Korea was declining.