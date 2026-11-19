These plans were discussed during a meeting between the Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport, Talgat Lastayev, and the Deputy Minister for the Office of Civil Aviation of the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Jeong Chae-gyo, on the sidelines of the Seventh ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7).

Lastayev welcomed the airline's intention to enter the Kazakh market, saying the arrival of a new carrier will boost passenger traffic, expand tourism ties, and offer travelers more opportunities. Officials also noted Korean Air's interest in exploring the launch of a Seoul–Astana route.

Currently, 12 regular weekly passenger flights operate between Kazakhstan and South Korea on the Astana–Seoul, Almaty–Seoul, and Shymkent–Seoul routes.

The Kazakh Vice Minister underscored the importance of finalizing a draft bilateral Air Services Agreement and confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to sign the document. The agreement will establish the legal framework for further expanding air connectivity, strengthening cooperation between aviation authorities, and creating new opportunities for carriers of both countries.

He also highlighted South Korea's role as one of Kazakhstan's key partners in East Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is pressing ahead with plans for direct U.S. flights.