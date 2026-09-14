South Korea’s CONTEC eyes localizing satellite component production in Kazakhstan

During talks with Chairman Lee Seong‑hee, the sides discussed prospects for joint technological and investment projects. CONTEC outlined plans to invest in the “Galam” program, explore joint satellite and component production, and expand ground station networks.

One promising direction is the establishment of a production hub in Kazakhstan to manufacture satellite components for supply to markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Localization of large‑scale ground antenna systems is also under consideration.

Special attention was given to satellite imagery processing using artificial intelligence, which would expand applications of Earth observation data for practical tasks.

CONTEC Space Group unites CONTEC, Asia Pacific Satellite Corporation, and Texas Space Communication. The group supplies onboard computers for South Korean government satellites and operates 17 ground stations worldwide, including in Chile, the U.S., South Africa, and Australia.

A Kazakh subsidiary of CONTEC is expected to be established soon, with partnership details to be presented during the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President to South Korea.

The initiatives aim to boost Kazakhstan’s capacity in space technology, satellite data processing, and access to new export markets.

Earlier, it was reported that on the sidelines of the C5+1 meeting, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev held bilateral talks with Kim Jeong‑kwan, South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy.