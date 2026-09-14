Kazakhstan, South Korea strengthen industrial cooperation with 51 projects

The sides noted the growing momentum of trade, which reached $1.3 billion in the first half of 2026. The industrial cooperation portfolio currently includes 51 joint projects, with 23 production facilities already launched, creating 4,400 jobs, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

Automotive projects, including KIA production in Kostanay and Hyundai assembly in Almaty , were highlighted as key drivers of Kazakhstan’s car making industry. The ministers discussed prospects for deeper localization and expanding the cars’ model range.

The ministers also reviewed prospects for launching a joint Kazakh‑Korean venture to establish an R&D park for the elevator industry, supported by a Korean grant.

Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties across all priority areas.

Earlier, it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev held meetings with the top officials of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Lotte Hotels & Resorts, Doosan Enerbility, and Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), as part of his working trip to Seoul.