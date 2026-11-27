Overseas card spending totaled $6.63 billion in the July-September period, marking a 13.3 percent increase from the previous quarter.

The quarterly growth was the strongest since the first quarter of 2023, when spending rose 14.8 percent, and the highest on record, the central bank said.

The BOK attributed the increase primarily to a rise in outbound travel, despite a decline in direct purchases from overseas.

The number of South Koreans traveling abroad reached 7.12 million in the third quarter, up 7.4 percent from the previous three months.

Meanwhile, purchases made through overseas shopping malls fell 0.8 percent quarter on quarter to $1.4 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s salaried jobs rose at the fastest pace in four years, driven by healthcare and food services.