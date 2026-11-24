The increase marked the largest year on year growth recorded in the second quarter since 2022, when the number of salaried positions rose by 628,000.

Unlike the ministry’s monthly employment statistics, which count the number of employed individuals, the paid-jobs indicator measures individual salaried positions. This means that a person holding multiple jobs is counted as one employed individual in general employment statistics but as multiple paid positions in the salaried-jobs data.

By sector, health and social welfare recorded the largest increase, adding 161,000 salaried positions. This was the strongest second-quarter growth in the sector since 2021.

The accommodation and food services industry also posted substantial gains, with the number of paid positions increasing by 67,000. This marked the sector’s largest second-quarter increase since the ministry began compiling the relevant data in 2017.

However, manufacturing lost 4,000 salaried positions, while the construction sector recorded a decline of 16,000 jobs.

Despite the overall manufacturing downturn, the semiconductor industry, which is currently experiencing an unprecedented boom, added 6,000 salaried positions during the reporting period.

By age group, the number of salaried positions held by people in their 20s and younger fell by 56,000, while all other age groups recorded increases.

Workers aged 60 and above accounted for the largest share of the growth, adding 277,000 salaried positions. This represented nearly 70% of the total increase in paid jobs nationwide.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea's exports more than doubled as semiconductor shipments hit a record.