    South Korean University cancels ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree

    09:23, 24 June 2025

    Sookmyung Women's University said Tuesday it has canceled former first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree after concluding she plagiarized her thesis, Yonhap reports.

    Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The university said a committee under its graduate school of education canceled the degree in order to "establish research ethics and enhance academic credibility."

    Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, earned a master's degree at the university based on a thesis submitted in 1999.

    Sookmyung launched an investigation into plagiarism allegations against Kim in mid-December 2022.

    Shortly after, Kookmin University also announced that it has begun procedures to cancel Kim's doctoral degree.

    The university explained the Higher Education Act stipulates that the qualification for admission to the doctoral program is a master's degree, and if the master's degree submitted for admission to the doctoral program is revoked, the candidate shall be disqualified for admission to the doctoral program.

    Earlier, it was reported that ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has attended the 8th hearing of insurrection trial.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
