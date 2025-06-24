South Korean University cancels ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree

The university said a committee under its graduate school of education canceled the degree in order to "establish research ethics and enhance academic credibility."

Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, earned a master's degree at the university based on a thesis submitted in 1999.

Sookmyung launched an investigation into plagiarism allegations against Kim in mid-December 2022.

Shortly after, Kookmin University also announced that it has begun procedures to cancel Kim's doctoral degree.

The university explained the Higher Education Act stipulates that the qualification for admission to the doctoral program is a master's degree, and if the master's degree submitted for admission to the doctoral program is revoked, the candidate shall be disqualified for admission to the doctoral program.

