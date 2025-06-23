Ex-President of South Korea Yoon attends 8th hearing of insurrection trial

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court around 10 a.m. to attend the eight hearing of his insurrection trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.

It was Yoon's first trial after his case was transferred to the special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-suk, last week.

Yoon also did not respond to questions about corruption allegations involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

An assistant special counsel attended the court for the first time to pursue the indictment.

Earlier, it was reported that he attended the previous hearing of insurrection trial.