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    South Korean special counsel seeks death penalty again for former President Yoon

    08:46, 29 October 2026

    South Korean special counsel prosecutors on Thursday again sought the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol during his appeal trial on insurrection charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    South Korean special counsel seeks death penalty again for former President Yoon
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The request was made by the team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk during proceedings at the Seoul High Court, eight months after a lower court sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment.

    The case stems from Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024. Prosecutors have accused the former president of staging a riot through the move, which ultimately failed.

    Earlier, it was reported an appeals court reduced the sentence for South Korea's former First Lady Kim Keon Hee. 

    World News South Korea Courts
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