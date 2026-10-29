South Korean special counsel seeks death penalty again for former President Yoon

The request was made by the team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk during proceedings at the Seoul High Court, eight months after a lower court sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment.

The case stems from Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024. Prosecutors have accused the former president of staging a riot through the move, which ultimately failed.

Earlier, it was reported an appeals court reduced the sentence for South Korea's former First Lady Kim Keon Hee.