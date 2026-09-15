South Korean President hails Kazakhstan’s high potential in high-tech sectors

During the negotiations, President Lee Jae‑myung once again thanked Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s active role in returning the remains of national hero General Hong Beom‑do to Korea in 2021, stressing that the Korean people remembered and highly valued this noble gesture.

Lee reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, noting the closeness of the two countries’ foreign policy priorities.

He said that South Korea and Kazakhstan are broadening the scope of external cooperation and pursuing pragmatic diplomacy focused on national interests and tangible results.

“Kazakhstan is our important partner in the field of economic security. The country is not only rich in energy and natural resources but also possesses significant potential in promising high‑tech industries,” he said.

The South Korean President stated that his country is ready to support the modernization of Kazakhstan’s industrial sector through advanced industrial and digital technologies. He emphasized that amid the unpredictability of the international situation, the two nations should strengthen cooperation by combining their strengths and potential, while actively creating new opportunities for joint growth on a mutually beneficial basis.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership level.