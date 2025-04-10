South Korean airlines may launch new flights to Kyrgyzstan

During the conversation the ambassador noted the growing interest among Korean citizens in tourist trips to Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the uniqueness of the country's natural attractions and favorable conditions for the development of tourism.

The ambassador informed about the existing direct flights on the Bishkek - Seoul route and expressed interest in expanding the geography of flights.

In particular, she proposed to consider the possibility of launching additional direct flights of Asiana Airlines not only from Seoul to the capital, but also seasonal flights on the Seoul - Tamchy and Seoul - Karakol routes, as well as to Osh, especially during the high tourist season.

Asiana Airlines Vice President Jongmin Kim expressed gratitude for the information provided and noted that he is familiar with the picturesque nature of Kyrgyzstan. He confirmed the high interest of South Korean tourists in Kyrgyzstan as a promising tourist destination. He assured that the airline will carefully consider the possibility of opening both regular and charter flights to Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was that South Korea’s Eastar Jet will launch new flight to Almaty.