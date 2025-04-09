South Korea’s Eastar Jet launches new flight to Almaty
14:11, 9 April 2025
Eastar Jet, a South Korean low-cost airline, entered the Central Asian aviation market and launched flights from Seoul to Almaty on April 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It will operate flights en route Seoul-Almaty-Seoul twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on B737-8 aircraft, the Almaty International Airport said in a statement.
It is worth reminding, a new flight from Shymkent to Seoul will be launched on May 29.
To note, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty.