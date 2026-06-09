South Korea, Uzbekistan deepen trade talks ahead of landmark summit

Bae Jun-hyoung, Director General for International Trade Relations at the ministry, visited Tashkent to meet with Uzbekistan’s Vice Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, as well as the head of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development.

During the talks, Bae emphasized opportunities to strengthen collaboration in critical minerals, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital manufacturing. He also urged Uzbekistan’s support for joint projects in supply chain resilience and advanced industrial development, underscoring the importance of bilateral cooperation in shaping future economic ties.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan is planing to build a new international airport in New Tashkent with annual capacity of 20 million passengers as part of a broader expansion of the country’s civil aviation infrastructure.