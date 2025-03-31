EN
    South Korea to consider sending relief team to quake-hit Myanmar

    19:39, 31 March 2025

    South Korea's foreign ministry said Monday it will consider sending a relief team to central Myanmar, where a huge earthquake killed more than 1,700 people, Yonhap reports.

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The dispatch of an earthquake relief team will be considered after taking into consideration the extent of the damage and a request from Myanmar, a ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.

    Last Saturday, the ministry said it decided to provide US$2 million in humanitarian aid to support urgent rescue and relief efforts following the earthquake in Myanmar.

    Meanwhile, the ministry said it plans to dispatch a consul to Naypyitaw, Myanmar, to assist affected South Korean nationals.

    Earlier, it was reported that Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in the quake-hit Myanmar.

