South Korea to consider sending relief team to quake-hit Myanmar
South Korea's foreign ministry said Monday it will consider sending a relief team to central Myanmar, where a huge earthquake killed more than 1,700 people, Yonhap reports.
The dispatch of an earthquake relief team will be considered after taking into consideration the extent of the damage and a request from Myanmar, a ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.
Last Saturday, the ministry said it decided to provide US$2 million in humanitarian aid to support urgent rescue and relief efforts following the earthquake in Myanmar.
Meanwhile, the ministry said it plans to dispatch a consul to Naypyitaw, Myanmar, to assist affected South Korean nationals.
Earlier, it was reported that Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in the quake-hit Myanmar.