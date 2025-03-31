South Korea to consider sending relief team to quake-hit Myanmar

The dispatch of an earthquake relief team will be considered after taking into consideration the extent of the damage and a request from Myanmar, a ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.

Last Saturday, the ministry said it decided to provide US$2 million in humanitarian aid to support urgent rescue and relief efforts following the earthquake in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it plans to dispatch a consul to Naypyitaw, Myanmar, to assist affected South Korean nationals.

Earlier, it was reported that Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in the quake-hit Myanmar.