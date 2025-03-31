Chinese rescuers pull out pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay

The China Search and Rescue Team and a civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE joined their efforts in the above-mentioned rescue mission, Yue Xin, a squad leader of the China Search and Rescue Team, told Xinhua at the rescue site in a residential area of the city.

Photo credit: Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua

He said the Chinese rescuers braved several after-shocks during this rescue mission. A 7.9-magnitude tremor that struck Myanmar last Friday caused severe damage to the building, from which the survivor was pulled out, he added.

Photo credit: Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua

"We hope to bring hope for more lives here," Yue said.

The China Search and Rescue Team recovered another survivor in Mandalay on Monday. The team arrived in the city late on Sunday.

As written before, a total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing in a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday night.